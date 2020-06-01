Dia Mirza makes us nostalgic with his birthday wish for R Madhavan



R Madhavan has made aging a laughing matter. The actor only gets better with each passing year. He is our constant man in love now. The actor's beefy avatar and those sexy looks can help young men run for their money. Not only does it show, Madhavan has entertained us with his versatile performances for several years, in various media and languages. Today, the actor celebrates his birthday.

While the actor is awash in birthday wishes from people and industry fans, one wish that surely drew everyone's attention is that of Dia Mirza. His co-star Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (RHTDM) has wished him on his Instagram story and netizens can't help but overlook him. Some movies don't need a gigantic box office hit to be remembered forever. RHTDM is one of them. Dia Mirza shared a throwback image where she has been seen with Madhavan posing as seen on the iconic RHTDM poster, which is in the background. She captioned the photo, ‘Happy Birthday @actormaddy. Love love love and more love always!

Look at the photo here.