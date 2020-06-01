Detroit leaders trying to keep protests peaceful – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Things were quiet early Monday in front of the Detroit police headquarters, but that was not the case over the weekend.

"We are fighting for justice for George Floyd, and to jail Derek Chauvin and all the policemen involved in the conspiracy to assassinate George Floyd," said Kate Stenvig.

Stenvig is with the BAMN group, a coalition to defend affirmative action, integration and the rights of immigrants and fight for equality, by whatever means necessary. The group organized a rally in Detroit on Friday, which started at DPD headquarters and flowed downtown. The rallies continued over the weekend and on Monday.

"The protests have grown, because people are really angry and want to keep going out and fighting and this movement continues," Stenvig said.

AAs the protests continue, Detroit leaders say they will be on hand to ensure that things remain peaceful. This, after the protests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, became violent, as they lasted until night.

"I am here strictly to keep calm and civil unrest, I am here to protect the city," said Pastor Maurice Hardwick.

HArdwick, also known as Pastor Mo, says protecting the city is what he has always done. He says he understands the protesters' frustration and is outraged at the ongoing racial problems. But he says that violent clashes with the police and trying to destroy our city is not the answer.

"This group here is a little bit more rebellious in wanting to express their point of view," Hardwick said.

WWhen I asked one of the BAMN organizers if they agreed with the protesters becoming violent towards the police in Detroit, she replied that they would spread their message, by whatever means necessary. Pastor Mo says that as long as the Detroit protests continue, his presence will remain.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related