Designer Virgil Abloh addresses backlash over comments and donations

Designer Virgil Abloh has issued an apology

On Monday, Louis Vuitton men's artistic director and founder of Off-White turned to social media to address his past comments on the looting of people, as much as your $ 50 donation to help protesters who needed bail money.

For some background: Over the weekend, Virgil uploaded a screenshot to his Instagram Stories, which has now expired but has been shared online—He suggested that he only donated $ 50 "to street children who need bail funds (sic) for the George Floyd protests. "

In addition, he also published and commented on a video showing Sean WotherspoonThe second round of the Vintage store is being looted.

In one response, which has since been removed but captured by online usersThe 39-year-old designer wrote: "You see the passion, the blood, the sweat and the tears that Sean brings to our culture. This disgusts me."

He continued: "For the kids who ransacked their store and RSVP DTLA, and all of our stores in our scene know it, that product that is looking at you in your house / apartment is now tainted and is a reminder of someone I hope you are not " t. We are part of a culture together. Is this what you want? When you pass him in the future, have the dignity not to look him in the eye, bow your head in shame … ".