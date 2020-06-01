Designer Virgil Abloh addresses backlash over comments and donations

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Designer Virgil Abloh has issued an apology
On Monday, Louis Vuitton men's artistic director and founder of Off-White turned to social media to address his past comments on the looting of people, as much as your $ 50 donation to help protesters who needed bail money.
For some background: Over the weekend, Virgil uploaded a screenshot to his Instagram Stories, which has now expired but has been shared online—He suggested that he only donated $ 50 "to street children who need bail funds (sic) for the George Floyd protests. "
In addition, he also published and commented on a video showing Sean WotherspoonThe second round of the Vintage store is being looted.
In one response, which has since been removed but captured by online usersThe 39-year-old designer wrote: "You see the passion, the blood, the sweat and the tears that Sean brings to our culture. This disgusts me."
He continued: "For the kids who ransacked their store and RSVP DTLA, and all of our stores in our scene know it, that product that is looking at you in your house / apartment is now tainted and is a reminder of someone I hope you are not " t. We are part of a culture together. Is this what you want? When you pass him in the future, have the dignity not to look him in the eye, bow your head in shame … ".
After facing a backlash, the Off-White designer apologized for his comments and donations in a seven-page statement that was shared on Twitter and Instagram.
"I apologize because my comments yesterday seemed as if my main concerns were more than full solidarity with movements against police violence, racism and inequality," said his statement. "I want to upgrade all systems that do not meet our current needs. It has been my personal MO across the board."
"Yesterday I talked about how my stores and friends' stores were looted," he continued. "I apologize because my concern for those stores seemed to outweigh my concern for our right to protest injustice and express our anger and rage at this time."
In addition, Virgil also addressed criticism of his donations.
"I also joined a chain of social media friends who were making a $ 50 donation. I apologize because some felt that this was my only donation for these important causes," he said.
The designer revealed that he "donated $ 20,500 to rescue funds and other causes related to the movement."
"I will continue to donate more and continue to use my voice to urge colleagues to do the same," he continued. "I was close to advertising the total dollar amounts because I didn't want to sound like I was glorifying just higher amounts or that I wanted to be applauded for that. If you know me, you know that's not me."
Louis Vuitton's artistic director said he plans to help in other ways, too.
"My particular goal is to change opportunities for young children who look like me to design and advance to the same position I have," he shared. "Upcoming projects include: articles to be released shortly where all proceeds support bail funds for protesters (sic). A platform titled 'Community Service' launched earlier this year that supports (sic) emerging black artists and designers with financial support and mentoring. "
Closing his message, he wrote: "I direct with love and move with respect to everyone I meet."
You can read Virgil's full statement here.