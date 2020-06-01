Derek Chauvin remains in police custody despite reports that he was released: he was taken to the maximum security prison

Many on social media were outraged when rumors began to emerge about Derek Chauvin's release from police custody after posting bail. Well, after hearing about the uproar on social media, the Hennepin Sheriff's Department turned to Twitter to set the record straight and confirm that he has definitely not been released.

According to new information provided by the Hennepin Sheriff's Department, Derek Chauvin has been officially transferred to a maximum security prison. Chauvin is currently in custody at the Minnesota-Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility, near the city of Stillwater, after spending the weekend at the Hennepin County Jail. He also hoped that a new mugshot would be released after his transfer.

The Hennepin Sheriff's Department tweeted the following:

"The media report that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been released from custody is inaccurate. Chauvin has been transferred to the custody of the Minnesota Department of Corrections. "

Chauvin was originally held in the Ramsey County Jail after his arrest on May 29.th after being officially charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter due to his role in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin's new home at Oak Park Heights Prison is reportedly the highest level of custody in the Minnesota prison system. There have also been reports that Chauvin needs a higher level of security due to the high-profile nature of the case.

DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell says this type of transfer is not uncommon, as the same thing happened to former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who was arrested for the murder of Justine Damond, which was requested by the Sheriff of the Hennepin County.

