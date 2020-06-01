Denver police arrested 284 people during 4 nights of George Floyd protests

Law enforcement officers have made 284 arrests on charges ranging from violating the city's emergency curfew order to arson in connection with protests that have rocked downtown Denver for four consecutive nights. .

The number of people arrested each night has increased over time. Police made 170 arrests on Sunday, more than the number of arrests in the previous three days combined.

The list of charges includes violation of the curfew order, assault, criminal mischief, assault on a peace officer, theft and arson, according to a city press release.

Many of those arrested appeared Monday afternoon in Denver Municipal Court for their first council. Magistrate Melissa Annis set up personal recognition bonds for many of those arrested for curfew violations, meaning that detainees will be able to get out of jail without paying any money.

"If the curfew is in effect, it is in effect," Annis repeatedly told the defendants.

On Monday, Mayor Michael Hancock extended that curfew, originally ordered only for Saturday and Sunday nights, through Friday morning, and adjusted the time. The curfew is in effect an hour later, starting at 9 p.m. every night until 5 a.m. the next morning.

The protests, sparked by the police murder of George Floyd in Minnesota last week, are expected to continue on Monday night.