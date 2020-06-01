Demonstrations against police brutality across Southland for the sixth consecutive day as leaders call for peace, calm – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Protesters returned to the streets across Southland on Monday in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police a week ago.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed the city Monday night calling for calm and for Los Angeles to follow local curfew orders.

"We will not defend violence, looting, arson, not today, never, without exceptions," said Garcetti. "Not only because it is wrong, not only because our businesses are just beginning to rise … but we also know the danger to human lives."

And Council President Nury Martinez said the City Council has been discussing how to better invest in communities throughout the city of Los Angeles.

"How are we going to invest in communities of color and show these young people that we want to take care of them," said Martinez. "We can't talk about it, we have to be."

In large part, the peaceful protests in Van Nuys escalated on Monday afternoon when a gang of looters attacked several local businesses on Van Nuys Boulevard, just a few blocks from a group of protesters who caught the attention of the police.

The main protest continued, briefly spilling through the streets before returning to the sidewalks, when a dozen officers responded to the scene with an envoy of police SUVs.

Protesters also gathered in Granada Hills, singing "No Justice, No Peace,quot; as they marched peacefully through the surface streets.

"There has been a lot of police racism and we just want a difference," said a 14-year-old protester. "We won't stop if you don't stop."

The crowd of protesters disbanded shortly after 5 p.m. As local curfew orders approached.

RELATED: LIST: SoCal Cities and Counties Issue Curfews As Riots Continue

In Hollywood, hundreds of people marched along Hollywood Boulevard, singing and carrying signs, including a lead banner that said "Say their names," referring to other people killed by the police.

Shortly after 6 p.m., looters began targeting area businesses, including a Rite Aid store, 6130 Sunset Blvd., in Gower Gulch Plaza in Hollywood.

The National Guard was reportedly providing additional security in West Hollywood on Monday night, where there was currently no protest activity. San Vicente Boulevard, between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, will be closed until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

In downtown Los Angeles, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Los Angeles City Hall, briefly marching to the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters before returning to City Hall.

There were also no immediate reports of looting of violence by this group.

In west Los Angeles, another group of protesters rallied outside the Federal Building on Wilshire Boulevard near Westwood. Members of that group marched onto Highway 405 in Wilshire, briefly blocking the northbound lanes.

Police quickly responded to the scene and the crowd withdrew from the highway and continued marching through the surface streets.

Hundreds also gathered in downtown Riverside to protest peacefully, sitting in the streets after curfews took effect surrounded by Riverside County sheriff's deputies.

The protests came after a day of destructive protests in Santa Monica and Long Beach.

Law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Long Beach together reported nearly 1,200 arrests during those protests, many of them misdemeanors for violating curfews.

