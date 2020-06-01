Dan Le Batard criticizes Roger Goodell, NFL: "You can keep your BS statement empty,quot;

The host of America's largest sports radio show is not letting the NFL get away with a fake message amid protests of injustice following George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

ESPN's Dan Le Batard used his platform Monday to emotionally cancel the statement that league commissioner Roger Goodell made on Saturday.

"Roger Goodell, you can keep your BS statement empty on behalf of the NFL," said Le Batard. "Your league has already made its statement, buddy. It has been for over three years. You are not allowed to be the first voice in public relations when you have been the last in relations."

ESPN's Dan Le Batard criticizes Roger Goodell "You can keep your BS statement empty on behalf of the NFL that your league has already made your statement, has been doing so for over three years,quot; pic.twitter.com/fzrjoKv4LO – gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 1, 2020

When Le Batard says the NFL has been making his statement for more than three years, he is referring to the apparent league handball of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started to sit up and then knelt during the national anthem before the NFL games protesting race injustice in 2016. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since that season.

That is why Le Batard is not the only one having trouble accepting the statement Goodell issued on Saturday.

"The NFL family is very saddened by the tragic events in our country," said Goodell's statement. "The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that many of us feel. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Mrs. Breonna Taylor in Louisville; and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

"As current events dramatically underscore, much more remains to be done as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities. and as part of the fabric of American society. We accept that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues alongside our players, clubs and partners. "

The NFL statement immediately sparked allegations of hypocrisy and mentions of Kaepernick's name on social media. Below are just a few examples.

This is exactly what Kaepernick was protesting. Did they forget that? – Harry (@ Harry8__) May 30, 2020

You should be ashamed. This is beyond gap + false. This is a lie. Your actions show who you are. It has done nothing but the exact opposite of what it describes here. Keep Mr. Floyd's name out of your mouth. Shame on you + the "consultants,quot; of this parody of an organization. – Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 31, 2020

Oh, so now the NFL gets to choose when they do it and they don't care about blacks 🙄 Kaep tried this formally and was blacklisted – shawn 🧬 (@shawnwatsonjr) May 30, 2020

Despite ESPN's policies against such talk on its airwaves, Le Batard is not one to shy away from discussing political issues on its show. Below is another clip from Monday explaining why the events of the weekend were so painful for him.

ESPN's Dan Le Batard on the protests "I have been alive for 51 years and have not had a heartbreaking weekend for something that did not directly impact me where my fear kept me in one place,quot; pic.twitter.com/j9FoHhUFlt – gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 1, 2020

We assume that Le Batard's bosses in a cowardly way could ask him to return, as he says, "Sports!"