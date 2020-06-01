Dallas police investigate 2 alleged incidents of use of force by officers on Sunday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Dallas Police Department said Monday that it had been informed of two incidents of use of force that possibly involved members of the Dallas Police Department.

Both incidents are said to have occurred on Sunday, May 31 on Main Street.

One happened at approximately 4:00 p.m. near the center of Pegasus Plaza in block 1500 and the other near the Bank of America Financial Center located in block 900 around 7:00 p.m.

As a result, two people were seriously injured, requiring hospitalization and surgery.

"We are currently waiting for victims to recover to obtain all the facts surrounding these incidents," DPD's Department of Use of Force Incidents said in a press release.

Detectives are currently investigating the areas to acquire any video captured during this time.

Anyone with information, photos or video about the incidents can contact DPD's Internal Affairs Division at 214-671-3986 or send an email to: [email protected]

“We take these matters very seriously. Rest assured, there will be a full investigation and we will continue to keep the public informed on the status of the investigations. In addition, we will share the results of our investigation with the City's Community Police Oversight Office and encourage members of our community to contact the Police Monitor at [email protected] at any time to file a complaint, " the department said.