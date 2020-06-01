Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the curfew "should be in place as long as it takes,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Monday that the curfew implemented in and around downtown Dallas on Sunday night appeared to be effective.

The mayor said he took people off the streets and brought property damage and vandalism under control after acts of violence, looting and vandalism erupted on Friday and Saturday nights. "The curfew appears to have had the desired effect."

Mayor Johnson said the Dallas police requested the curfew, and in order for that to happen, declared a state of disaster.

It will be up to the police department, not the mayor, to decide how long the curfew will remain in effect.

But Mayor Johnson said, "I think it should be in place as long as necessary."

Some people have criticized DPD's decision to use tear gas in the crowds of people in the center.

The mayor said he will support the department's efforts to bring security and order to the city and that "the quarterback on Monday morning will not make the decision."

He said there will be a time to review how the department handled the situation.

“I hate to see the tear gas deployed in my city. I hate to see looting in my city. I hate to see violence in the streets of my city, I hate to see everything and that's why I want everything to end as quickly as possible ”.

On Monday morning, the Dallas Police Department released a preliminary list of people arrested over the weekend.

Among those arrested are two 17-year-old men.

Most were over 20 years old.

Of the 60 people on the list, 42 are from North Texas cities outside of Dallas.

One person is from the San Antonio area, another person is from South Carolina.

Sixteen live in Dallas.

"Overwhelmingly, these people are not from Dallas, they are not residents of our city, they do not pay taxes in our city." It is not your property that you are destroying. These are outsiders who come to our city and cause trouble and this has to end. "

Mayor Johnson said it will cost Dallas taxpayers to pay for the response to the violence and to clean up all damage to city property.