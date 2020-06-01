Cynthia Bailey tells her fans to keep fighting the good fight

Cynthia Bailey told her fans that they should fight for justice, but they should also remember to fight "the good fight,quot;. Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

Smart be smart out there. keep fighting the GOOD fight but DO NOT fall into the bag of tricks. They are trying to take away our pain. be smart! be careful. let's not lose what we have done. keep fighting the GOOD fight👊🏾 #justice #georgefloyd #protest peaceful #vote #enoughisenough #brotherlove #fightforchange #staysafe #staywoke, "Cynthia told her fans.

Someone said, W Wow, at first I thought it was an old George video! Beautiful words from a strong brother! ✊🏼❤ ’

Another commenter wrote: ‘My church honored #GeorgeFloyd this morning! George Floyd is a very dear brother in Christ! God will not allow his death to be in vain! We will remember Brother George! May the spirit of God and MLK live in us! "

Another follower said: "Pay attention to that photo of the man who killed him who is not him in that photo, so they did not show that he was arrested."

A fan posted this: ‘I have been saying this not. Freely focus on the reason you're protesting … Don't lose focus … be cautious and see what's happening in part of this burning buildings and loitering are setups to make us as people so that we look bad. Check the Tyler Perry post you sent yesterday … hear your goal there on the news … Be safe and let's not lose focus … Be safe and blessed 🙏😷 ’

A follower said: & # 39; Great deeds … we all quickly say what we should and should not do, but until you put yourself and that position honestly, no one can talk about it, God knows I want justice, the right thing is the right thing is wrong, but if that was one of the members of my family without knowing what would happen, then it is when the good Lord intervenes and conquers everything if you believe … you have to have a true relationship with God.

Aside from this, Cynthia wants people to remember who George Floyd was in the midst of all the protests and looting that are now happening in the United States.



