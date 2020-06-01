Curfew in New York City announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo – Up News Info

New York City will be under curfew tonight at 11 p.m. ET until 5 a.m., Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today.

After a weekend of protests over the police murder of George Floyd, which sometimes erupted in violent clashes between police and protesters, the curfew was highly anticipated, and Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio , previously confirmed that they had been discussing importing.

Cuomo made the announcement this afternoon on WAMC Radio. The curfew marks the first such action in the city's recent memory.

The NYPD arrested more than 200 people on Sunday night / Monday morning, including an unspecified number for the looting. Cuomo confirmed that the number of police officers on duty tonight will be double the usual number, and that while the National Guard is on standby, he did not believe the deployment was necessary.

