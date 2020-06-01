Crowley police try to find wanted man in deadly shootings – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Crowley, Texas () – The Crowley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a wanted man in a deadly shooting.

They released a surveillance image of the suspect on Monday.

Officers responded to a call shortly before noon on Friday, May 29, about a shooting near the intersection of FM 1187 and FM 731.

Police said an argument took place at a nearby business that led people in two vehicles to exchange fire after leaving.

A 17-year-old man was shot dead.

The suspect left in a gray four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective White at 817-682-7584 or send an email to [email protected]