Creator Tyler reminds George Floyd that protests outweigh damage to his Los Angeles store

Golf Wang, the leading flagship store for rapper & # 39; Earfquake & # 39; Located in the Fairfax district, it was one of the many destroyed stores when people continued to protest the death of George Floyd.

Tyler the creator he wants people to focus on what's really important. News footage showed that his Los Angeles store was one of many destroyed during Sunday May 31 protests that erupted across the country to protest the death of George Floyd, but rapper "Earfquake" was not left. bother about that.

Using his Golf Wang's official Instagram account, the 29-year-old singer initially posted a photo of the 1960s Black Panther Party. "BLACK FURY: Keep your eyes peeled and educate yourself," he wrote. While it didn't address the damage done to the store in the caption, it later added an update in the comment section.

"And the store is fine, but even if it wasn't, this is bigger than fixing a little glass and removing the spray paint, understand what really needs to be fixed here," he added. Odd Future Gang Gang Kill them all The co-founder assured fans about his clothing store that is located in the Fairfax district. He also added: "Stay safe, love."

Although Tyler did light the damage, some of his fans expressed their anger online. "PROTESTORS IN THE GOLF STORE, hopefully they realize this is a store run by a black artist. Either way, the store can be rebuilt, but the lives of the lost are not," wrote one. Another shared a similar sentiment in writing: "They've screwed up the GOLF store. Tyler supports them, although easily replaceable, life just isn't."

On Sunday, Tyler himself was also seen joining the Los Angeles protest alongside Odd Future member Jasper Dolphin. In addition, he expressed his support for those who take to the streets for the Black Lives Matter movement. Posting a photo of the protesters on his Twitter account, he wrote: "Support yourselves safely."

Days after Floyd was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer during the arrest, protests for justice spread like wildfires across the country. Many celebrities have also participated in the protests. Halsey was seen at the Los Angeles rally, Kendrick Sampson he was hit by the police baton and a couple Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes Take to the streets of Miami, Florida.