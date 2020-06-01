Coronation Street to resume filming next week after coronavirus hiatus – Up News Info

ITV soap opera Coronation Street is to resume filming on Tuesday, June 9 after a forced 10-week shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A return to production will mean that the show, lovingly known as Corrie, will remain on the air throughout July and beyond, with three episodes filmed each week at the drama's studios in Trafford, Manchester.

Coronation Street and sister soap Emmerdale They are among a number of programs that return to work after the UK government produces the green light, and broadcasters and producers developing COVID-19 security protocols.

Security measures in Corrie includes a fixed cohort system, with crew members designated for a specific study or outside lot. Social distancing will be observed, while the cast and crew will have daily temperature controls. The oldest and most vulnerable members of the team will not be on set during the initial filming period.

John Whiston, managing director of continuous drama at ITV, said: "Getting to this point has required a great deal of work and goodwill from a large number of people, not least our cast and crew." With the past peak, everything indicates that it is the right time to return to filming.

“And with the extensive protocols we have implemented, we have made our workplace as safe as possible. I am sure our audience will appreciate that the program they love continues on air. For many of those who have written it, it is a vital escape from all the fears and tensions that this virus brings with it. ”