Congratulations to this season's RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race winner

The end of RuPaul & # 39; s Endurance race it's almost always a little, well, drag. After a season of carefully planned challenges, rivalries, and makeup mirror breakdowns, the final episode is generally a big load when most of us just want to see who won. Last year, I didn't even see, I only checked Twitter when it ended. And although the orders to stay home made RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race A little less grandiose ending than previous years, the home country of the season finale was a stripped down look at what really makes the show good: the wit of the queens themselves and the charisma, uniqueness, nerves and talent of Their creators. .

But what could have quickly turned into a gleaming Zoom reunion was actually quite endearing, with finalists Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd, and Jaida Essence Hall, who went out of their way to make their performances special despite being in second place. Plane for arts and crafts funds. The episode started with Michelle Visage in all the glamor announcing the queens from her shoe closet as the season's competitors offered their final look from the rooftops, living rooms, and backyards. Ru, perhaps unaccustomed to makeup during these long years of fame, housed in a sort of dazzling anti-gravity mask, black turtleneck, and a Freddy Kreuger cape that revealed little more than his nose and mouth.

Crystal Methyd, however, gave us all the glare that Ru forgot, despite having a living room that lacks all the taxidermy, velvet, and sequined pillows she had envisioned for her. But she started the finale from inside a giant pinata, and then transitioned to an asymmetrical pink troll drag with furry hair for her one-on-one with Ru, so I'll forgive the tasteful decor.

For his part, Gigi Goode decided that imitation was the most sincere form of flattery, sitting down for his personal interview with Ru in an exact copy of MTV Ru's 1993 spring break. His interview was a largely irrelevant ode to his "confidence", an attitude that is generally not in short supply for magnificent twentysomethings, but which Ru seems to impress infinitely. However, the one-on-one paid off by finally introducing us to Gigi's much-discussed costume designer mom, my initial pick for this season's winner. She looked good!

And joining at the end from her nightclub-lit living room, Jaida Essence Hall was the most rapturous anyone has ever seen in front of an Ikea curtain. Her face, framed by a perfect cascade of a wig, gold rings around her neck, and tassel earrings was absolutely beautiful and nearly filled her entire Zoom case, a clever move to steal a show that would be determined, in part, by a extreme close-up of lip sync.

As for the winner of that lip sync, set on a new track by Ru, mine was a split house. Fifty percent of us, my roommate, believed that Gigi's rhythmic lashes fluttered and strategic chin pulls won him over. The other 50 percent, me, believed that Jaida's smart decision to fill the entire frame with her beautiful face and wig, along with her refusal to get away from the camera, made it difficult to look away, that was the point. However, 100 percent of us agreed that Crystal's rosy face and dark, asymmetrical eyes would probably have looked great on stage, but unfortunately they made her tight close-up a drop.

But in the next round, a homemade lip sync with a song of her choice, Crystal completely dominated. "The elementary school art teacher on an acid trip" is absolutely Crystal's drag mark and the "mommy and me but birds" story she created to accompany a lip sync with "I'm Like a Bird "by Nelly Furtado was like something out of a publicly accessible children's show from the 70s whose creators were a group of hippies smoking hashish between takes. I mean, I loved, up to the glitter and the papier-mache spikes and the exciting regurgitation, a move we haven't seen since the time of Sharon Needles' season four blood pack.

Gigi created a gorgeous and accurate recreation of A-Ha's black and white "Take On Me" set that perhaps would have stolen some other show, but Crystal's performance simply demonstrated the old adage of show business that I just invented: it's impossible to overshadow bird vomit And while Gigi's outfit, costume, and face were meticulous, her lip sync was a bit like someone practicing in front of the mirror. In previous episodes of this season, Gigi often cared about her dance skills during choreographed performances, though she always performed her moves admirably, even winning Madonna's challenge with some really impressive stunts. But when it comes to planning his own dance, Gigi lacked a bit of that confidence that Ru is always always on. and it showed.

Jaida proved the exact opposite of Gigi. Although his performance of Ciara's "Get Up" It started with Jaida wrapped in a Snuggie on her couch, the lack of an intricate outfit only meant that the viewer was able to focus on the sequined black jumpsuit which she finally revealed helped to show off the choreography straight out of a music video. Over the course of the season, Jaida has struggled with the insecurity of the pageant queen when faced with comedy challenges. But in the end, she proved that the pageant queen tag means that Jaida knows how to put on a show using only her face and body, and despite the fact that she was simply syncing her lips in front of her furniture and carpet, she is magnetic. And I'd say even if I didn't have that rug.

After a completely predictable surprise in which Ru let the three queens move to the final round along with a real surprise, a delightful surprise appearance of mine and Nina West's shared mother, Dolly Parton, in which my sweet Angel Heida was legitimately declared Miss Sympathy. we got down to work choosing a winner. The final lip sync was a three-way full body Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” performance, which, in my opinion, boiled down to wardrobe options.

In what may have been her first misstep of the season, Gigi chose a simple gray gingham tribute to The Wizard of Oz, along with a pair of black knee-high boots that didn't make much sense. Her revelation, a costume change that took her from black and white to color, referencing the film, did not come off entirely. since it had very little to do with the song and it also seemed to make her momentarily trapped inside her costume. Crystal had better luck with her tribute to Alice in Wonderland, but it was too bulky to allow her to dance freely in the narrow setting. Jaida, once again, was deceptively simple, bstarting the number in what appeared to be neonorange parachute

meThe same cape that was removed revealed a more intricate and reflective look, from a strappy jumpsuit attached to her knee-length boots to a jeweled skirt that became a crown-anointed and self-styled backdrop, declaring it the winner before she was actually declared a winner. .

Jaida moved deliberately as well, obviously she had spent time trying to figure out how to stand out in her corner of the screen, which had the effect of making the other two seem a little awkward.

These three were the toughest competition to go in a long time for Endurance race, Convincing enough not to be overshadowed by the season's other back-end drama: accusations against Sherry Pie, news of Ru's involvement in fracking, and the fact that they had to fight for the crown from their own living rooms. Jaida won, and she deserved it, even if all the contestants except Sherry deserved a season that was not affected by one disaster after another. Even his acceptance speech, "If you can't love yourself, how the hell are you going to … Look there," it was a bit of lightness much needed in serious times.

Overall, he had zero hopes for this ending, but those low hopes only meant that he was even more delighted. The ingenuity of artists in extraordinary circumstances was a much-needed reminder that RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race It's special because after 12 seasons, and perhaps a bit of overexposure, in essence, the show retains the ability to surprise because its contestants are incredible talents who make the most of the few seconds they have been given to shine. From Heidi's Guide to Social Detachment to Michelle's Husband's Bare Ass and Poppers' Carson Fillers, along with a beautiful tribute to producer Jacqueline Wilson, who died right after the shooting in Season 12, the finale. DIY was a charming testament to the fact that RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race is the last major variety show on television. Congratulations Queen Jaida. I didn't realize how much I needed to see something good happen to someone who deserves it.