Cole Sprouse says he was arrested during Black Lives Matter protest

Cole Sprouse you are sharing your experience of protesting after George FloydDeath.

On Monday afternoon, the Riverdale Star took to Instagram and revealed that he was arrested over the weekend in Santa Monica, California.

"Before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to talk about me in any way, there is a clear need to talk about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media are only by nature going to show the most sensational, which only shows a long-standing racist agenda, "Cole explained to his followers. "I was detained when I united, as were many of the final vanguard in Santa Monica."

Cole continued: "They gave us the option to leave, and they informed us that if we did not withdraw, we would be arrested. When many turned to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they began to tie us up." .

ME! The news has reached the police for additional details.