Cole Sprouse says he was arrested during Black Lives Matter protest

Andreas Branch for variety
Cole Sprouse you are sharing your experience of protesting after George FloydDeath.
On Monday afternoon, the Riverdale Star took to Instagram and revealed that he was arrested over the weekend in Santa Monica, California.
"Before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to talk about me in any way, there is a clear need to talk about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media are only by nature going to show the most sensational, which only shows a long-standing racist agenda, "Cole explained to his followers. "I was detained when I united, as were many of the final vanguard in Santa Monica."
Cole continued: "They gave us the option to leave, and they informed us that if we did not withdraw, we would be arrested. When many turned to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they began to tie us up." .
ME! The news has reached the police for additional details.
While sharing his story, the 27-year-old actor pointed his followers to his Instagram Stories, where he offered a list of ways to donate and support the Black Lives Movement.
"Needless to say, as a straight white male and public figure, the institutional consequences of my arrest are as nothing compared to others within the movement. This is not an absolute narrative about me, and I hope the media will not." Don't do it like this, "Cole explained." This is, and will be, a time to stay close to others as the situation escalates, providing polite support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to be an ally. I hope others in my position will too. "
He continued: "I noticed that there are cameras that rotate inside police cruisers throughout our entire detention, I hope it helps. I will not speak further on the subject as (1) I am not well enough versed to do so then , (2) is not the subject of the movement, and (3) is not interested in diverting the attention of the leaders of the #BLM movement. Again, I will post the link in my story in a full document for donations and support. "
After sharing her story, many of Cole's followers spoke in the comment section.
"Solidarity, Cole. Respect for the well written message,quot; Cameron Monaghan wrote Asha Bromfield added: "Thanks for using your voice and platform, Cole."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."