Cole Sprouse Claims Police Blocked Route to Leave Blacks' Life Protest Before Arrest

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; confirms reports that he was detained by police for & # 39; solidarity & # 39; with activists protesting the death of George Floyd near the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday, May 31.

Up News Info –

Cole Sprouse He was arrested for protesting peacefully over the weekend in Santa Monica, California.

The "Riverdale"Star went to social media on Monday (June 1) to confirm reports that he was detained by police for" remaining in solidarity "with activists near the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday.

"A group of peaceful protesters, including myself, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," he writes on Instagram. "So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to talk about me, there is a clear need to talk about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter."

"Peace, riots, looting are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media by nature will only show the most sensational, which only demonstrates a longstanding racist agenda."

"I was detained when I joined in solidarity, as were many of the latest vanguard within Santa Monica. They gave us the option to leave and we were informed that if we did not withdraw, we would be arrested. When many turned to leave, we found another line of Police officers blocking our route, at that moment, began to tie us up. Needless to say, as a straight white male and public figure, the institutional consequences of my arrest are as nothing compared to others within the movement. "

Sprouse adds: "This is, and will be, a time to stay close to others as the situation escalates, providing polite support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to be an ally." . I hope others in my position will too. "

"I noticed that there are cameras that rotate inside police cruisers during the entirety of our detention, I hope it helps. I will not speak further on the subject as (1) I am not well enough versed to do so, (2 ) is not the subject of the movement, and (3) is not interested in diverting the attention of the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will republish the link in my story in a full document for donations and support. "

<br />

Suggested reports Halsey She was also arrested in Los Angeles during Saturday's protests, but went to Instagram to assure fans that although she was among the activists on the streets, she had not been detained.