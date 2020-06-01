Clippers' Doc Rivers condemns George Floyd's "murder,quot;, recalls police described him

Clippers coach Doc Rivers drew on his life of experiences, positive and negative, with police to condemn what he called George Floyd's "murder,quot; last week by a former Minneapolis officer and other acts of racial injustice by the police.

In a statement released Sunday on the team's Twitter account, Rivers spoke about his late father, who was a longtime officer in Chicago, saying he would be "outraged,quot; at these acts of injustice. Rivers also noted how he himself has been the victim of police profiling and racist acts, including the burning of his home.

"Our society must begin to feel comfortable with awkward conversation and do the right thing," Rivers said.

NBA players, team owners, and league officials contributed to the conversation on Sunday about Floyd's death and racism in the United States. Hornets owner Michael Jordan, through his manager, tweeted that he is "with those who denounce entrenched racism and violence against people of color in our country. We have had enough."

MORE: Former ESPN reporter criticized for hypocritical tweets

A group of Lakers players led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis posted the same message in their Instagram stories: "If YOU are not with us, WE will not be ALL of us."

NBA Adam Silver in a memo leaked to the media On Sunday night, he wrote to league office employees that "(r) bullying, police brutality, and racial injustice are still part of everyday life in the United States and cannot be ignored. At the same time Those who serve and protect our communities honorably and heroically are again held accountable for those who do not. "

Silver encouraged workers to "stay safe, stay engaged, and take care of each other."

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and players Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Jalen Brunson and Justin Jackson participated in a peaceful rally in Dallas, which was affected by riots in the week since Floyd's death on the officer's knees. Derek Chauvin fired.

"This is our community; our country," Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. "They are both hurting. I wanted to be here to listen. To better understand the pain that the African American community is going through. And to show that the Mavs organization will be here to help."