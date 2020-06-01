Clemson's top receiver Justyn Ross to undergo surgery, miss 2020 season

Clemson's catcher Justyn Ross will miss the 2020 season due to a neck and spinal injury.

Coach Dabo Swinney announced the injury in a conference call Monday. Athletic reports that Ross will undergo surgery on Friday.

Clemson's Injury Update: Justyn Ross is undergoing surgery on Friday. When she was x-rayed after the spring injury, she found out that she had been born with something called a congenital fusion. He will not play this season. – Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 1, 2020

Swinney also said There is no guarantee Ross will be able to play soccer again. Ross was ranked # 7 in the Sporting News Top 50 for the NFL Draft 2021.

That's a significant blow for Clemson, who is ranked No. 1 in SN's preseason top 25.

Ross emerged as one of the best deep threat receivers on FBS in the past two seasons. He caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman, and had 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore. It was expected to be Trevor Lawrence's number one goal in the passing game for the Tigers.