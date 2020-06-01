Cities suspend vital services and food banks due to protests

Image: AP Image: AP

Nationwide protests in honor of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer held him around the neck, did not pause. in a collection of ongoing Traumas: the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic insecurity that has come its way, or the essential workers who risk their lives to continue in public spaces. But officials in major cities are using the protests as an excuse to suspend vital services that are especially crucial because they affect all of the above. Cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and Miami have instituted closings that have canceled food distribution and reduced transit hours, leaving countless people devoid of basic necessities.

Hold food and transit hostages to demand compliance. It's a deeply manipulative strategy that uses poor people as armor to ensure that nothing, structurally, changes.

In Chicago, the Chicago Public Schools suspended a food distribution program that provides meals for students amid covid-19-induced school closings. The justification: protests across the city. The announcement came late Sunday night, with a social media post stating that due to "the changing nature of the activity," the city would suspend meals starting Monday. This came after the CPS president sent a letter to parents in the early afternoon assuring them that the meal program will continue smoothly.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that CPS has provided more than 12.5 million meals since the onset of the covid-19 crisis. Since more than 75 percent of Chicago public school students are low-income, the suspension could lead countless children to run out of meals by the time the city decides to prolong this. These communities were suffering before the pandemic and before the uprisings throughout the city; now they are being used as collateral damage.

These communities were suffering before the pandemic; now they are being used as collateral damage.

G / O Media may receive a commission

But Chicago is not alone in its decision to discontinue key services. On Saturday, the Miami Herald reported that Miami-Dade abruptly suspended county-wide transit service over the weekend, suspending passengers returning home after night shifts. Although Miami-Dade Transit announced that service will be back in order on June 1, its return is conditional. The official Twitter account for Miami-Dade Transit tweeted"We will continue to monitor the current situation and as events evolve, adjustments can be made."

Meanwhile, Philadelphia also announced closings: Transit was suspended from Sunday night through Monday morning, and all food relief supersites across the city are closed on Monday.

Cities are trying to regain control of a series of protests that have left protesters injured by police officers and excessively jealous buildings destroyed by disgruntled citizens. That the most vulnerable have to pay the price of some graffiti is excessive. But pop-up pantry In southern Minneapolis, the epicenter of the original protests after Floyd's death, is an encouraging example showing that, instead of help from public services or other means, communities can and do come together to fill a void. .

It just shouldn't be your responsibility.