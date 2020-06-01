Cinematographers Guild says there is more work to be done to implement the White Paper guidelines – Up News Info

Leaders of the International Filmmaking Guild, IATSE Local 600, said Monday that establishing industry-wide protocols for the resumption of film and television production "is a critical first step in moving toward a safe return to work. "But they noted that the implementation of those guidelines and the specific details of the trade for each union and union" will now be the subject of negotiations with the employers. "

The protocols, set out in a 22-page white paper, were presented today to the governors of California and New York.

“In the past two months, in a powerful act of solidarity, all unions and unions in our industry worked together as the Industry-Wide Labor Management Safety Committee developed comprehensive guidelines to be presented to state and local governments for Assure them that the industry has a plan to safely resume. That Phase I document was released early this morning, ”said John Lindley, president of the Motion Picture Guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the venue's national executive director.

"The principles contained in that document," they said, "describe the elements that both parties acknowledge are necessary to guarantee the safety of the general public, as well as of the entire cast and crew. In addition to the basic concepts of hand hygiene , PPE, and social distancing, the principles also highlight many of the concerns raised by members, including adequate testing and testing, a workplace compliance officer, adequate training, and the need for paid sick leave policies to ensure people stay home when they are sick.

"As we move through Phase II, the implementation of the general protocols, as well as the specific details of each trade for each union and union, will now be the subject of negotiations with employers.

"The Local 600 Safety Committee developed Craft-specific protocols for Local 600 members and these will be available to our members in the coming days. We still have work to do before we can return."

