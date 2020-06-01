Ciara shares a touching message dedicated to her son after the murder of George Floyd

Ciara is the last celebrity to use her voice on social media after the murder of George Floyd. The singer turned to her online platform to share a heartwarming message dedicated to her son, Future, in which she expressed how much she wishes for "unity,quot; and a brighter tomorrow without racism for him to find and fear.

She published a photo that introduces her and the cute 6-year-old girl and in the caption, she asked for a much-needed change.

'My sweet Baby. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE has finally come !! I will keep my FAITH! I pray that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens are not in vain. Enough is enough!! Praying for UNITY! I am praying for the powers that must unite and decide that it is time for a change! "He wrote next to the snapshot.

As fans know, the singer is also the mother of a 3-year-old daughter who she shares with her husband Russell Wilson.

Also, the married couple is currently expecting their second child together.

That said, and with everything that has been going on lately, it makes sense that he fears for the future of his offspring in such an unfair society.

His important message comes amid quite explosive protests on behalf of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who lost his life after a police officer pinned him with a knee to his neck for more than 9 minutes.

Despite complaining that he couldn't breathe, the killer didn't even stop and Floyd's death sparked outrage.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer who was caught on camera by passers-by kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter, while the other officers who were there were also fired.



