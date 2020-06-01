Ciara maintains change of faith amid protests over George Floyd's death

Instagram

In a heartfelt message dedicated to her 6-year-old son, the singer of & # 39; Love Sex Magic & # 39; Send out a prayer that those in the Powers will soon unite and decide that it is time for a change.

Ciara is praying for a better future for his 6 year old son with his ex-fiancé Future. As the Black Lives Matter protests continued to spread across the country after the tragic death of George Floyd, the hit creator "Goodies" turned to her social media account to express her hope that change will soon follow.

In an Instagram post dated Sunday, May 31, the 34-year-old singer shared a photo of her posing with her son. They were both smiling broadly at the camera. "My sweet baby," he wrote next to the sweet image. "I pray that when you grow up A CHANGE has finally come! I will keep my FAITH!"

"I pray that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens are not in vain," the wife of the NFL quarterback Russell Wilson he continued to refer to similar cases of police brutality and racial injustice. "Enough is enough! I am praying for UNITY! I am praying for the powers that must unite and decide that it is time for a change!"

Days earlier, Ciara had expressed her anguish over the murder of George at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "My heart can't stand it, looking at what happened to #GeorgeFloyd. This is eerily similar to #EricGarner's death," he tweeted on Tuesday, May 26. "There has to be a stopping point in the process of arresting someone. It's all nonsense."

The "Love Sex Magic" singer was one of the many celebrities who used their voices to demand justice for the 46-year-old man, who died after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes during an arrest. .

Beyonce Knowles, Ellen Degeneres, Rihanna and Post Malone They were among those who wrote their anger and frustration on social media. Camila Cabello and Shawn mendesMeanwhile, they joined protesters on the street in Miami, Florida, and Jay Z made a personal phone call to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.