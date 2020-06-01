Chris Evans discovers that the loss of the role of & # 39; fracture & # 39; Ryan Gosling is & # 39; difficult & # 39;

WENN

Chris Evans found losing the lead role in the 2007 film "Fracture" to Ryan Gosling "hard".

The 38-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter that "I've never had a better hearing in my life," so he was naturally devastated when he took on the role of District Attorney William & # 39; Willy & # 39; Beachum.

"I hate auditioning. I despise it. I think most actors do, but I got that one and removed it right away. And it was so cool and I had a great relationship with the director and I really felt like I was coming my way." "

Chris added: "Anthony Hopkins It was already attached and you really think, this is another one of those moments where I could turn a corner. And lose that … obviously, Ryan, if you're going to lose to someone, lose to Ryan. But it was one of those things you think about: & # 39; Man, this is difficult & # 39; "

Other movies that Chris missed around the same time were "Gone Baby Gone","Milk"and"Elizabethtown", and the actor recently admitted that disappointments, along with panic attacks on set, almost caused him to stop acting.

"There was a period of time when you started thinking, 'Man, I can't make a good movie. I don't know what it is. I wonder how much chance I have of this,'" he shared. .

Fortunately for Chris, he soon landed the role of Captain America in his career in "The Avengersfranchise and became one of the most popular stars in Hollywood.