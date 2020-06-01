China responds sparingly to Trump's move to end Hong Kong's "special status,quot;

After remaining silent for days after President Trump's move to cut ties with Hong Kong, Beijing intervened on Monday with a relatively measured response, suggesting he might be waiting for details on Washington's plan.

Trump issued his announcement on Friday in response to Beijing's move to impose comprehensive new national security legislation in Hong Kong. As punishment, the president said, he would begin to remove policy deals with the semi-autonomous city, including an extradition treaty, trade relations and export controls.

But his announcement left many questions unanswered, including the speed and full scope of the administration's actions.

In response to journalists in Beijing, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stayed close to the official line of the Communist Party in the protests in Hong Kong. He viewed the administration's move as the latest attempt by a foreign power to interfere in Hong Kong.