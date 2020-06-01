China responds sparingly to Trump's move to end Hong Kong's "special status,quot;

After remaining silent for days after President Trump's move to cut ties with Hong Kong, Beijing intervened on Monday with a relatively measured response, suggesting he might be waiting for details on Washington's plan.
Trump issued his announcement on Friday in response to Beijing's move to impose comprehensive new national security legislation in Hong Kong. As punishment, the president said, he would begin to remove policy deals with the semi-autonomous city, including an extradition treaty, trade relations and export controls.
But his announcement left many questions unanswered, including the speed and full scope of the administration's actions.
In response to journalists in Beijing, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stayed close to the official line of the Communist Party in the protests in Hong Kong. He viewed the administration's move as the latest attempt by a foreign power to interfere in Hong Kong.
"Any part and action of the United States that harms China's interests will be resolutely countered by the Chinese side," Zhao said at a regularly scheduled press conference. "The United States' attempt to obstruct China's development and growth is doomed to failure."
"Hong Kong is the Hong Kong of China," he added.
Hong Kong maintains its own government and strong civic freedoms under a policy known as "one country, two systems." Unlike mainland China, it also has an independent judiciary and a poorly regulated financial system, crucial elements in maintaining the city's role as a commercial gateway between China and the world.
Mr. Zhao's comments on Monday echoed an editorial published Saturday by the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper. "This hegemonic act of trying to interfere in the affairs of Hong Kong and seriously interfere in the internal affairs of China will not frighten the Chinese people and is doomed to failure," said the editorial.
In a statement released Saturday, an anonymous spokesperson for the Hong Kong government also condemned the administration's move.
"President Trump's claim that Hong Kong now operated under 'one country, one system' was completely false and ignored the facts on the ground," the government spokesman said.
Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, noted that China has yet to announce details of the new national security legislation for Hong Kong, suggesting that both the United States and China appear to be waiting for more information to come out before take concrete steps. China could also be investigating its options for retaliating against US movements, he said.
"It is a complicated and important situation, not only for Hong Kong but also for China, both financially and economically," Shi said.
But while ambiguity may give the Trump administration and Beijing room to maneuver, he said, it seems unlikely at this point that either side is willing to back down.
"Both sides have already declared their principles," said Shi. "Now it's just waiting and seeing."
Claire Fu contributed to the Beijing investigation.