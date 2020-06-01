Charlie Baker rebukes Donald Trump's criticism of recent protests

Governor Charlie Baker often avoids the weight of controversies involving President Donald Trump.

On Monday he did not.

"I heard what the president had to say today about dominating and fighting," Baker said, without warning, during his daily COVID-19 press conference, referring to an earlier-day conference call during which Trump urged the Governors to use force against the recent wave of protests, including in Boston, following the death of George Floyd.

"I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I'm not," Baker said during his opening speech on Monday afternoon.

"On so many occasions in these past few weeks, when the country needed more compassion and leadership, it just was nowhere to be found," he continued. Instead, we have bitterness, combativeness and self-interest. That is not what we need in Boston. That is not what we need now in Massachusetts. And it's definitely not what we need in this great country of ours either. "

Baker, a Swampscott Republican, said he missed the weekly coronavirus response conference call between the White House and the country's governors for the "first time,quot; since the outbreak began, "mainly,quot; because he was busy working on the plan. gradual to reopen the Massachusetts economy.

Trump's call Monday came just hours after a large, peaceful protest against police brutality in downtown Boston on Sunday erupted in looting and clashes with law enforcement, as similar scenes unfolded across the country. Various media reported that Trump took the opportunity to reprimand governors for failing to take more energetic measures and suggested using military force in response to rebel protesters.

"Someone throwing a stone is like shooting a gun," Trump told the governors, according to audio obtained by The New York Times. "You have to make a payment."

Baker said Monday that the president should promote empathy. Whether it's a pandemic or race-related problems, the governor added, "We are all in this together."

"If a community really feels, based on incidents and events over and over, that they are prevented from getting anywhere, that affects their sense of interest in what is happening here," he said. "And I think the United States is at its best and at its best, when its leaders promote the idea that everyone has an interest in the success of everyone else, because frankly we do."

Since taking office five years ago, Baker has been selective in his most direct criticism of Trump and mainly avoids national partisan disputes. During Monday's briefing, he was also asked if he regretted not speaking out against his fellow Republicans' recent inflammatory comments about the protests.

"I think my comments today speak for themselves, and I have spoken more than once, and probably more than many of my colleagues," he said.

Before protests across the country escalated over the weekend, Baker said he was "outraged,quot; at the death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last week and said he understood why protesters in Minnesota set fire to local buildings in anger.

"We hope that people will protest peacefully, but honestly, it's a time like that and an event like that, I can't imagine why people wouldn't want to go outside and comment on it," the latter said. Friday.

After a day of protests Sunday in Boston, the Governor praised the "vast majority,quot; of people who protested peacefully, but criticized "those whose violent actions, looting and destruction of property were criminal and cowardly, and were distracted from the powerful statement made today. " by thousands of Massachusetts residents. "

Baker reiterated that sentiment during his opening remarks on Monday. While he said the "criminals and cowards,quot; who "tarnished that night's peaceful protest,quot; would see his day in court, Baker condemned all "forms and sizes,quot; of injustice, from daily crimes to the history of the country of " discriminatory federal housing policy. "

"They are all unacceptable," he said. “Every case of discrimination. Any attempt to use race as a tool. Any drift bias between community members or in a workplace. But the injustice experienced at the hands of a public institution that is supposed to be eradicating this can often be the most despicable act of all. "

Baker said the cumulative effect of experiencing such injustices can strip people of their hope, destroy their sense of security and, in time, incite anger.

"The fear, anger and hopelessness experienced alone is a dead end," said Baker. “But there are paths that lead to progress. Last night, I saw tens of thousands of people come together to continue the work to build a way forward for all who feel trapped in that dead end. By an order of magnitude, we can add the number of people who want to build on progress and do good for each other (and) outshine those who want to do the opposite. "