CBS2 News Van attacked as looters Ransack Long Beach CVS Store – Up News Info Los Angeles

PLAYA LARGA (CBSLA) – A CBS2 News team was rocked on Sunday after being caught in a scary scene when looters broke into a CVS store in Long Beach.

Reporter Brittney Hopper was live on the air reporting on the looting that took place outside the store, where a lot of smoke was seen.

No officer was on the scene at the time.

Hopper reported that several people approached his vehicle and shouted profanity at the crew.

At one point, various objects were apparently thrown into the news van, causing Hopper to yell "Go, go!" as the van pulled safely away from the scene.

Nobody was hurt.