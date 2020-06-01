Cause of death identified in the murder of George Floyd

Image: Getty

An independent The autopsy has revealed the cause of George Floyd's death, according to a report by the New York Times. In an encounter with several police officers, Floyd, an unarmed black man, was detained when Officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department pressed his knee against Floyd's neck. Floyd died some time later. The last autopsy, performed by Dr. Michael Baden at the behest of the Floyd family, He now reveals that suffocation, a restriction of air flow, as a result of the officers' actions killed George Floyd.

A family lawyer told the New York Times"Not only was the knee in George's neck the cause of his death, but also the weight of the other two policemen on his back, who not only prevented the flow of blood in his brain but also the flow of air in his lungs. " The findings of the independent contrast of the autopsy with the conclusion of a Minnesota Medical Examiner who tried to attribute Floyd's death to "underlying health conditions" as well as "potential intoxicants" and be restrained, according to a CBS affiliate in Minnesota. Dr. Baden discovered that until the time of his death, Floyd was in good health.

Chauvin was fired from his job as a police officer and charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter. The other three officers have yet to be charged for their role in the murder of George Floyd.