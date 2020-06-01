Cardi B's daughter is wearing a cute pink dress as she shows off her movements!

Cardi B's 1-year-old daughter looked so gorgeous in the clip her mother shared on her social media! It really seems like the ringmaster was excited and proud to show off her Kulture fans' dance skills!

Sure enough, the girl was having the best time of her life jumping around at home while also wearing the most adorable pink dress!

Cardi shared the short clip in her GI Stories, and thus her millions of followers were able to enjoy watching the girl laugh and smile as she showed off her dance moves as if no one was watching!

It really seems that the girl is already showing signs of having inherited her mother's talent and confidence, although it is very likely that the second is a quality learned, instilled by Cardi herself!

The proud mom captioned the clip with "My happy baby (heart emoji)".

But her dancing and confidence weren't the only things Kulture showed in the video!

The boy has practically become a fashion icon among famous children of similar age and this time was no exception.

In this dance clip, Kulture was wearing a pink cotton polo dress made by British luxury brand Burberry, the brand's name was visibly written in large letters on one side of the dress.

Her curly hair was combed into a cute bun while she also accessorized it with a black and white pacifier strap as well as diamond earrings and diamond bracelets.

So is! "Bracelets,quot;, as in, on both small wrists!

At this point, however, there is no secret that Cardi loves to spoil her first and only child with expensive jewelry and fashion, something she has been doing since she was born!

Cardi can't help but have her daughter covered in luxury items like the queen she is!



