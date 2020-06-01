Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes join Black Lives Matter protesters on the streets of Miami

Instagram

While the couple of & # 39; Senorita & # 39; Bring her protests over George Floyd's death to the streets, other celebrities, such as Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen and Steve Carell, help rescue activists.

Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes He joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Miami, Florida on Sunday (May 31).

The pop star couple joined protesters protesting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died Monday (May 25) after a police officer grabbed him by the neck with the knee.

Camila and Shawn, who had isolated themselves with their family in Florida, took to the streets hours after the city reopened after a night curfew, they announced that they would keep people off the streets after violent clashes between police and activists.

Mendes, 21, had a Black Lives Matter sign above his head and his 23-year-old girlfriend was walking in front of him waving his own sign.

The couple joined protesters chanting "Free them all" outside the Federal Detention Center on 4th Street, urging city officials to free activists arrested Saturday.

Cabello and Mendes spoke about Floyd's death on social media on Saturday, and Cabello wrote: "I've been trying to find the right words to say after watching the video where George Floyd's life is being taken away with impunity … I am very sorry for the George Floyd family … and for the countless other black families who have taken away their children and parents. "

"I am outraged at you and called Minnesota Governor Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman, their numbers and what to say on the ACLU website, and I urge you to call, sign petitions, and let us unite for justice. We need a change, we cannot afford to be silent, and we cannot afford a society that is indifferent to the pain of others. "

Mendes added: "I feel sick to my stomach. Hearing the sound of his voice (Floyd) crying for help is chilling and it fucks my heart. I am so sorry that this injustice keeps happening. I can" Do not imagine what life is like with racism so constantly. "

"As a white person, I not only recognize that this is a problem, but that I am part of the problem … That all of us who are the majority cannot remain idle while the minority is suffering. It is time for ALL humans to demand a change This must be the fight of EVERYONE. "

Cabello and Mendes are not the only celebrities who have joined the protests after Floyd's death. Ariana Grande, Halsey, Paris jackson, John Cusack and Emily Ratajkowski have joined various protests across the United States, while other stars like Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen and Steve Carell They have donated money to help rescue protesters.