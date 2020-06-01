California to Summon 1,100 Other National Guard Troops to Assist Police – Up News Info Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – More National Guard troops are heading to Southern California.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that another 1,100 Guard embers have been called to Los Angeles and other cities across the state.

The measure brings the total number of troops deployed across the state to more than 4,500.

When asked if there was any concern from COVID-19 about the mass gatherings that have occurred in the past few days, Newsom said testing continues across the state despite "current challenges."

Guard troops were highly visible Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles, just hours after arriving in the city this weekend.