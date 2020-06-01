California orders the closure of state buildings in downtown areas due to riots – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – The state Department of Human Resources issued a directive to close all California state buildings "with offices in downtown areas,quot; on Monday, a broad mandate that covers everything from the offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles up to those who are licensed workers and provide medical care.

"After consulting with the California Highway Patrol and the Office of Emergency Services, the decision was made tonight to advise all state departments with offices in the downtown areas to close tomorrow and notify staff at the decision, "said Amy Palmer, a spokeswoman. for the State Government Operations Agency.

The directive was sent out Sunday night and was left to individual agency officials to determine which buildings should be closed.

A state Justice Department memo sent to employees said that the attorney general's offices in Sacramento, Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego would be closed, although employees who can work from home should do so.

“The personnel assigned to these offices should not report to work for any reason. Staff who can telecommute should continue to do so despite office closings, ”the memo says.

