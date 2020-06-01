California Governor Gavin Newsom rejects Donald Trump's call for military "dominance" over protesters – Up News Info

California Governor Gavin Newsom was introduced at his press conference Monday by the pastor of a black church in Sacramento.

He began by emphasizing his point of view on the cause of the protests. "The black community is not responsible for what is happening in this country right now, it is us. Our institutions."

Throughout his comments, Newsom seemed to refer to President Trump without naming him directly.

"Our destiny is tied to the destiny of others," he said, calling it the "time for more empathy." Newsom later warned that (when our) society is about domination and aggression, this is what you get. "

Earlier Monday, Newsom was no doubt part of a conference call between the president and the nation's governors. In it, Trump rebuked most governors as "weak" in the face of growing discontent and urged them to "dominate" the rebel protests.

The president also called on governors to return to the streets using force to confront protesters. He said that if they did not, they would see themselves as "fools", and that the world was already seeing them as such.

"If you don't dominate, you're wasting time," Trump said.

Newsom had a different opinion.

"Leaders … We better hold ourselves accountable at this time," said the governor. "I get it. I own that.

"We are desperate for leaders," he said, before pointing out that we don't need an elected leader to create change. "Leaders can be found everywhere. You don't have to be something to do something. "

& # 39; Dr. King did not wait until he was President of the United States to exercise his moral authority. "

"Each of us will be judged to the extent that we do justice."

All governments will move to Phase 3 of the state reopening plan. That phase includes movie theaters.