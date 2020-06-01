CAA Strengthens Diversity and Inclusion Efforts – Up News Info

During a time when people of color, specifically black people, and members of underserved communities are being treated with injustice, CAA seeks to push the needle with new efforts aimed at fostering the agency's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

CAA took action and appointed Lisa Joseph Metelus to the CAA Board of Directors, the agency's new leadership structure, formed in January and underscoring the continued growth and strategy of the company's next generation. CAA employees around the world will also participate in "Blackout Tuesday" on June 2, which marks a day of reflection, disconnection from work, to provoke responsibility, change and meaningful action. Finally, the agency will host its fourth annual Amplify conference, bringing together various leading artists and executives from the most impactful organizations in entertainment, sports, media, brands, technology and social justice to accelerate the growth, value and visibility of diversity. in business.

"Events in the past two weeks continue to demonstrate the injustices blacks face on a daily basis," said Richard Lovett, president of the CAA. "It is critical that we take a close look at the deeply flawed systems and racial biases that persist in our communities and, most importantly, how we can be an active ally in changing what is so broken." Words are not enough: as always, we are committed to taking action and being courageous and united for all of our colleagues, clients and friends in the black community. "

Metelus joins Risa Gertner, Michael Levine, Emma Banks, Joe Cohen, Maha Dakhil, Paul Danforth, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joel Lubin, Sonya Rosenfeld, Rick Roskin and Tiffany Ward, who collectively oversee the day-to-day management of the agency. .

As co-director of basketball marketing and services, Metelus, who joined CAA Sports in 2011, helps oversee the off-court efforts of more than four dozen emerging and NBA All-Star players. Her personal clients include Dwyane Wade, Zion Williamson, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Collin Sexton, among others. Earlier this year, Metelus was integral to the ideation and launch of CAA AMP, a cultural strategy agency, with a deep understanding of unique communities, voices, passions, values, and beliefs. Led by Wade, CAA AMP is located within CAA's award-winning brand consulting division, providing additional expertise and focusing on helping brands understand the powerful role of cultural amplification today, providing marketing solutions that they reach new audiences and greater consumer participation.

A strong advocate for executive empowerment in sports, Metelus launched PLAYMAKEHER, which is dedicated to bringing men and women together to celebrate women within the sports and entertainment industries.

“We have reached a tipping point for change in sports and entertainment. The need to include black voices in senior management positions and in boardrooms is necessary for the progress of our industry and many other industries with global reach. It is important that we reflect on who we represent, "said Metelus." This role allows me to bring my voice and perspective to the boardroom, impact decision-making, drive new business development, and continue to advocate for our rising black leaders. " .