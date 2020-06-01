Broadway actor Nick Cordero "He's doing a little better," He's still very sick "- Up News Info

UPDATE JUNE 1: Nick Cordero is receiving steroid treatments to reduce inflammation in his body, reports the wife of Broadway actor Amanda Kloots on Instagram. "We are at a point where we have done our best and now we are waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good," Kloots said Sunday in an Instagram Story video.

At the beginning of the weekend, Kloots posted: "It is day 60 and I miss it more than ever."

In the video on Sunday, Kloots said, in part, "I know it's been a while and in part it's because we've been a little paralyzed … we just keep on praying and hoping for miracles every day.

UPDATE May 25: Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots provided a new update on the condition of the Broadway actor on Monday as he continues to fight the consequences of COVID-19.

"Nick is doing a little better than yesterday. He is still very sick and struggling a lot, ”Kloots wrote in an Instagram story. "They put him in a difficult position today to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped him a lot. They also cleaned his lungs again to help fight the infection. "

Kloots had shared information about the infection last week, saying it had temporarily caused Cordero's health to "go downhill."

PREVIOUS May 24: Broadway star Nick Cordero has had a positive increase in his health as he continues to fight coronavirus at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

His wife Amanda Kloots released a positive report on Friday night after some discouraging words earlier in the week. She did not specify what caused the setback, but said via Instagram that her husband is "fighting."

"He's doing fine. He is defying the odds. He is struggling and showing little improvements every day. It is exactly what we need.

"Small improvements are small victories that amount to a VICTORY!" He added. "Thank God."

Kloots Instagram updates on her husband's condition have attracted national attention, with many of her more than 200,000 followers participating in daily briefings.

