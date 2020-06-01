Brands fire YouTuber Myka Stauffer after she & # 39; rehome & # 39; son

Myka Stauffer, the Ohio mom blogger and YouTuber who last week posted a seven-minute video of apology alongside her husband James, detailing her decision to "Go home" to his adoptive son Huxley's "forever home" because of his special needs, now faces professional ramifications for his barbaric behavior.

According to Today, Playtex Baby, Danimals, Suave, Chili’s and Big Lots have announced that they will no longer partner with Stauffer for the type of sponcon posts that keep influencers in business. On Instagram, actress Kate Hudson told a fan that Stauffer had been "fired" from any future offerings by the Fabletics brand, Hudson & # 39; s sportswear company. Playtex Baby too answered to an Instagram commenter, saying, "Our last post with her was in February. We are not partnering with her to move forward." Chili saying another that "we have not partnered with Myka since fall 2019 and have no plans for any future partnerships."

In 2017, Stauffer traveled to China to "pick up" Huxley, where she wrote on a blog At that time, she realized that he "was deeply behind in his development," beyond what was described in the adoption documents. Still, they took him home, called him Huxley, made a diagnosis for him (Level 3 Autism Spectrum Disorder) and, after three years together, "put him up again." "My son has taught me to love completely and unconditionally," he wrote in that publication, "regardless of the circumstances and without exception."

Stauffer said in it apology video that "his new mom has medical and professional training," but neither Myka nor James Stauffer have commented or apologized for their use of pet adoption language, as if Huxley were a troublesome cat rather than a human child.