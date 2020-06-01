Bollywood mourns the loss of late music composer Wajid Khan

I am in shock !! I have lost a dear brother Wajid! I cannot accept this tragic news … It was such a beautiful soul … Oh dear Lord, have mercy … ðÂŸÂ ™ Ø ¥ ÙÂ ÙÂ † ÙÂŽÙÂ‘Ø§ ÙÂ „ÙÂ ÙÂ„ ÙÂ‘ÙÂ ‡ ÙÂ ÙÂˆÙÂŽØ ¥ ÙÂ ÙÂ † ÙÂŽÙÂ‘ƒÂ € Ø§ Ø ¥ ÙÂ ÙÂ ¨Â ¢ ¼ ¨. May Allah SWT bless you in Jannat-ul-Firdaus … Ameen. ðÂŸ¤² #WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM – Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

Devastated by the news of the passing of my brother Wajid de Sajid -Wajid. May Allah give strength to the ðÂŸÂ ™ family Safe travel brother @ wajidkhan7 You are gone too soon. It is a great loss for our fraternity. I am shocked and broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji & # 39; un – merchant salim (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020