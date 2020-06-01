Bollywood mourns the loss of late music composer Wajid Khan

I am in shock !! I have lost a dear brother Wajid! I cannot accept this tragic news … It was such a beautiful soul …
Oh dear Lord, have mercy … ðÂŸÂ ™
Ø ¥ ÙÂ ÙÂ † ÙÂŽÙÂ‘Ø§ ÙÂ „ÙÂ ÙÂ„ ÙÂ‘ÙÂ ‡ ÙÂ ÙÂˆÙÂŽØ ¥ ÙÂ ÙÂ † ÙÂŽÙÂ‘ƒÂ € Ø§ Ø ¥ ÙÂ ÙÂ ¨Â ¢ ¼ ¨.
May Allah SWT bless you in Jannat-ul-Firdaus … Ameen. ðÂŸ¤²
#WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM
– Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020
Devastated by the news of the passing of my brother Wajid de Sajid -Wajid. May Allah give strength to the ðÂŸÂ ™ family
Safe travel brother @ wajidkhan7 You are gone too soon. It is a great loss for our fraternity. I am shocked and broken.
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji & # 39; un
– merchant salim (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020
Deeply shocked and saddened by the premature disappearance of great talent #WajidKhan of the #SajidWajid equipment. I had met him a few times. He was very humble, courteous and always smiling. May God give your family the courage to face this loss. He will pray to the Almighty. ðÂŸÂ ™ Â
– Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 1, 2020