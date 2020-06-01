Bolder Boulder cancels 2020 race after initially delaying it

Citing current concerns about COVID-19 and uncertainty about when it will be safe for riders to gather in large crowds, Bolder Boulder officials have scrapped plans to run the postponed Labor Day race and canceled it for this year.

"It is the most difficult decision we have had to make," said race director Cliff Bosley. “At the heart of the decision is the health and safety of our participants and the community. That is paramount. "

On March 16, race officials announced a postponement of the annual Memorial Day race. Ten days later, they said they would try to run the race on Labor Day. But now they have decided that this is not feasible.

"In the eleven or twelve weeks that have passed, there are still many unknowns that really have implications for health and safety," Bosley said. “The state is still under meeting orders of no more than 10 people. The closer we get to Labor Day, the harder the picture is to consider organizing the race. ”

The Bolder Boulder, dating from 1979, generally attracts about 45,000 runners, ranking it the fourth-largest race in the United States. More than 14,000 runners have already signed up for this year's race when Bosley suspended registration in March. Those runners are now automatically re-registering for next year's race at no additional cost and will receive their race packages in the mail, including the shirt package they selected.

They also have the option of deferring their registration until 2022 or beyond.

About 14,500 people in the US As with 21 other countries, they signed up to administer Bolder Boulder practically last week, Bosley said, with nearly 600 of them running on the streets of Boulder on Memorial Day. Some residents with homes throughout the race kept their Memorial Day rituals intact, making signs and keeping water hoses ready. Some ran as families, and many of the runners ran all the way to the entrance to Folsom Field, the traditional end of the race, and posed for photos at a closed door there.

