Blue Mound Police Chase in Texas Ends with Accident on Wrong Way in West Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – A chase between the Blue Mound Police and an oncoming driver ended in an accident on I-30 in West Fort Worth.

It is not yet known how the chase began, but the suspect vehicle, which appeared to be an older pickup, headed south on Loop I-820 with the driver frequently traveling in the wrong direction.

The truck then headed east on the westbound lanes of I-30 before colliding with another vehicle on Cherry Ln. in Fort Worth A Fort Worth police cruiser was also hit.

The officer whose patrol car was run over was treated and released at the scene.

A total of six people were injured in the accident.

MedStar says two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two others were seriously injured. They said there were also three people with minor injuries.

The Blue Mound Police Chief was involved in the persecution and has not yet been able to provide Up News Info 11 with any additional information.