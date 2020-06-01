Blast from the past: Who was the first heroine to put on a swimsuit in a movie?

We had previously written that Sharmila's sensation caused a sensation by wearing a two-piece bikini in a Filmfare photo shoot and then wearing a swimsuit in movies like An Evening In Paris (1967) and Aamne Saamne (1967).

She has been mistakenly attributed to being the first heroine to wear an on-screen swimsuit, but she is not. Interestingly, that happened about 30 years ago in a Marathi film called Brahmachari (1938).

The first heroine to put on a swimsuit in a movie is reportedly Meenakshi Shirodkar, grandmother of Shilpa and Namrata Shirodkar.

The film was a satire on the concept of celibacy and has Meenakshi seducing Master Vinayak, who directed the film and was also its co-star, on the song Yamuna jali khelu khel.

The audience at the time was truly shocked to see Shirodkar wearing a swimsuit in the song, and the novelty brought repeated value to the proceedings. It was also reportedly dubbed in Hindi. It was Meenakshi's debut film and it gave her instant stardom. Her partner with Master Vinayak, who was the father of actress Nanda, was also appreciated by the audience and the duo made several films together, including Brandichi Batli (1939), Ardhangi / Ghar Ki Rani (1940), Amrut (1941). , Mazhe Bal (1943) and more.

Who, then, was the first Hindi film actress to wear a swimsuit? That honor also reportedly belongs to another marathi mulgi Nalini Jaywant. Nalini, who was Shobhana Samarth's first cousin, was quite progressive in her views and arguably well ahead of her time when it comes to dress sense.

She reportedly did not shy away from wearing beachwear for photo shoots, which was considered extremely bold in the 1950s. In the movie Sangram (1950), she donned a suitable swimsuit and was seen romping around with a pretty Ashok Kumar scruffy, with shades and sports shorts, in the song Ulfat ka jadu dil mein asar hai.

The plot of the film was also well ahead of its time and caused Ashok Kumar to play a suitable antihero.

Nargis also wore a swimsuit in Awara (1951).

The celebrated beach sequence shot with her and Raj Kapoor became one of the movie's greatest moments. She was primarily known for her sari-clad image, which is why her swimsuit avatar must have surprised the audience at the time.

We must add that it is still one of the best decorated swimsuit sequences in history. Whose poetic appeal has not withered over time.

Nutan was another heroine known for her girl-next-door character. So her swimsuit look in the comedy Dilli Ka Thug (1958) created waves.

It was a clear departure from the norm in regards to its image. She showed the audience that in addition to being the quintessential Indian girl, she can also achieve a westernized avatar. Nutan plays a swimming champion in the movie.

There's even an Esther Williams-like music sequence involving her and a host of swimmers in the song Yeh bahar yeh sama.

As you can see, the time for Sharmila's swimsuit came much later, although it attracted the maximum of eyeballs and is still the most written.