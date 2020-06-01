Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $ 200K to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds they are taking action

In response to the national outrage caused by the death of George FloydThe couple announced that they have donated $ 200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, an organization that fights for racial justice by making structural changes to expand democracy and eliminate disparities through litigation, advocacy, and public education.

Lively and Reynolds spoke frankly and promised to be allies of the black community to move forward.

"We have never had to worry about preparing our children for different legal norms or what could happen if we were stopped in the car," began the statement by the parents of three. "We don't know what it is like to experience that life day after day. We cannot imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We are ashamed that in the past we have been misinformed about how systemic racism is deeply rooted."