Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $ 200K to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds they are taking action
In response to the national outrage caused by the death of George FloydThe couple announced that they have donated $ 200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, an organization that fights for racial justice by making structural changes to expand democracy and eliminate disparities through litigation, advocacy, and public education.
Lively and Reynolds spoke frankly and promised to be allies of the black community to move forward.
"We have never had to worry about preparing our children for different legal norms or what could happen if we were stopped in the car," began the statement by the parents of three. "We don't know what it is like to experience that life day after day. We cannot imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We are ashamed that in the past we have been misinformed about how systemic racism is deeply rooted."
"We have been teaching our children differently than our parents taught us," his statement continued. "We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our children about everything, about everything … especially our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness, and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes that have led us to examine deeply who we are and who we want to become. They have taken us to great avenues of education. "
Promising to instill more racial awareness in their three children, they added: "We are committed to raising our children so that they never grow up feeding this crazy pattern and that they do everything possible to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously. It is the least we can do to honor not only George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garnerbut all the black men and women who were killed when a camera was not shooting. "
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
To take a firmer position against systemic racism, the Green Lantern the co-stars also pledged to start voting for candidates with platforms that reflect these ideals as well.
"Last week we contributed $ 200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund," they continued. "We are amazed at this organization and its leader, Sherrilyn Ifill. And this is only a beginning. We are also committed to staying polite and voting in every local election. We want to know the positions of the nominees to the school board, the bailiffs, the mayors, the councilors. We want to know your positions on justice. But mainly, we want to use our privilege and platform to be an ally. And to help ease the pain for so many who feel this great experiment is failing them. "
Concluding their statement, Lively and Reynolds also encouraged their followers to participate by donating to similar organizations, signing petitions, and contacting their local representatives to demand action.