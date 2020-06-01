Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Deliver $ 200K to NAACP After George Floyd's Death

WENN

Promising to help fight racial injustice in the country, the Hollywood couple declares their commitment to raise their children differently & # 39; so they never grow up feeding this crazy pattern & # 39;

Up News Info –

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They have donated $ 200,000 (£ 161,000) to the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP) to help combat racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

The Hollywood stars were not part of the Black Lives Matter protests that hit cities across the United States over the weekend (May 29-31), but decided to show their support with a big cash injection to the organization, which they announced on Sunday.

"We have never had to worry about preparing our children for different rules of the law or what could happen if we are stopped in the car," the couple said in a statement. "We don't know what it is like to experience that life day after day. We cannot imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We are ashamed that in the past we have been misinformed about how systemic racism is deeply rooted."

"We have been teaching our children differently than our parents taught us. We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our children about everything, everything … especially our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. "

"We look back and see so many mistakes that have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They have led us to great avenues of education. We are committed to raising our children so they never grow up. Feeding this crazy pattern and so they will do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously. "

<br />

Lively and Reynolds add: "That is the least we can do to honor not only George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who were killed when the camera was not shooting. this organization (NAACP), its empathy and leadership in Sherrilyn Ifill. Their work is essential to the integrity of democracy. "

<br />

Floyd's death at the hands of white Minneapolis police sparked the latest protests across the country, which turned violent over the weekend. Floyd was caught on camera and told a police officer kneeling on his neck during an arrest that he was unable to breathe. Finally he passed out and died.

The four officers who arrested him were forcibly expelled and Derek Chauvin, the policeman caught kneeling on Floyd's neck, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Reynolds and Lively donation will benefit the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.