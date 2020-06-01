Black Wall Street documentary in the works at LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment – Up News Info

Today marks the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa racial massacre, one of the worst acts of racial violence in the history of the United States. In the 1921 attack, crowds of white residents attacked and ultimately destroyed the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at that time the richest black community in the United States, known as "Black Wall Street." The history of that community and its violent ending is the subject of a documentary produced by SpringHill Entertainment by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. It is directed and produced by Salima Koroma (Black rap)

This year, the anniversary comes amid nationwide protests for racial justice over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being detained by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Koroma highlighted the symbolism when presenting the project on Twitter:

“The Tulsa Race massacre is not just a black story but the American story. The fabric of this country is steeped in racism and today, 99 years later, we are still fighting for change. So I am partnering with SpringHill Entertainment. to tell the story of Black Wall Street. "

SpringHill's official Twitter handle retweeted Koroma's comments, providing some background on how the timely project came together just a few weeks ago when Koroma released the documentary to the company in April. "We knew we had to empower her to tell that story," the company said, using the hashtag #BlackLives Matter. James added: "Absolutely Empower (Salima Koroma)!

On Memorial Day, May 30, 1921, Dick Rowland, a 19-year-old black man who worked as a shoe shine driver, took the only elevator in a nearby building to use the upstairs bathroom, designated for black people. The only other person in the elevator was Sarah Page, a 17-year-old white girl who was the elevator operator on duty. What happened inside the elevator was never officially established: one of the most widely circulated versions involves Rowland instinctively stumbling and grabbing Page's arm, prompting her to scream, and Page brought no charges, but the discreet accident ignited racial tension over low heat. in the city.

On June 1, 1921, white rioters descended on Greenwood, looting and burning down black houses and businesses. Martial law was declared and the National Guard was brought in. When it was all over, 35 city blocks were burned, more than 800 people were treated for injuries. At that time, 36 deaths were reported, most of them African American. Historians now believe that as many as 300 people may have been killed, according to the Tulsa Historical Museum and Society.

"We are still here fighting for the same things," Carter wrote on today's anniversary, referring to George Floyd's ongoing protests. "Thank you (Salima Koroma) for partnering with us to tell this American story that remains an American problem, not just a black problem."

The Tulsa massacre, which had had little coverage for decades, recently entered American popular culture when the horrific event was depicted on the HBO opening scene. The watchers.