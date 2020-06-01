"Black Boston,quot; Clarifies Sunday Night Protest at Government Center

When the Black Boston group announced a "Black Lives Matter Protest," many flocked to social media with questions and concerns as various groups, including Black Lives Matter Boston, the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of People in Color, and Boston At-Large Councilwoman Julia Mejia said they were not involved in the planning.

To clear the air, Black Boston posted an update on its Facebook page explaining that the community organization is made up of young Boston activists holding the Sunday protest at 6:30 p.m. in response to police violence against blacks.

"This is NOT a white supremacist group or page at all," the group said in its post. "The Black Boston protest called,quot; Black Lives Matter Protest "is DECLARING that black lives do matter, and that is the key point of the meaning and purpose of this protest. Our protest is NOT an event created by Black Lives Matter: Boston, Chapter nor do we have any affiliation with the chapter to organize the protest. "

Black Boston organizers added that while not connected to the Black Lives Matter Boston Chapter, other organizations such as Teen Empowerment, Black Men’s Collective: Boston and the Committee on Mass Defense support their event.

"Support means that these organizations are NOT in collaboration with Black Boston, but these organizations are recognizing that our protest is a legitimate protest / event and are supporting us," organizers said.

Along with legitimacy, Black Boston addressed concerns about the demonstration's night start time, saying they have no intention of being violent and plan to end around 8:30 p.m.

"We chose the 6:30 time to consider essential workers who have 9-5 who want to attend the protest," organizers said in their Facebook post. “In no way is it encouraging violence or attracting harm to people. We are for people, created by young blacks. "