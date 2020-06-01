Billie Eilish explained in a viral Instagram post why the phrase "All lives matter,quot; is so damaging

"I'm going to try to explain this as if you were a child, because FEEL LIKE THAT'S THE ONLY WAY MFS WILL UNDERSTAND."
Billie Eilish posted a statement on Instagram this weekend in response to the recent murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police. And in his post, he addressed anyone who uses the phrase "All lives matter," and echoed the voices of many in explaining why that sentiment is so damaging and wrong.
"IF I LISTEN TO ONE MORE WHITE PERSON, SAY 'ALL THE SAME' MORE FUCKING TIME, I'M GOING TO LOSE MY DAMN MIND," he wrote in his statement, which has now gone viral.
"I will try to explain this as if you were a child," he continued. "Because it FEELS LIKE THAT'S THE ONLY WAY MFS WILL UNDERSTAND."
"If your friend cuts his arm, are you going to wait to give all your friends a bandage first because all the arms matter? NO, you are going to help your friend because they ARE PAINFUL because they need it because they ARE BLEEDING!"
"If someone's house caught fire and someone is trapped in the house, are you going to make the fire department go to every house on the block first because all the houses matter? NO! BECAUSE THEY DON'T FUCK THE NEED."
And Billie had a message for any white person who thinks they don't benefit from white privilege:
YOU HAVE PRIVILEGE IF YOU LIKE IT OR NOT. THE COMPANY GIVES YOU PRIVILEGE JUST FOR BEING WHITE. IT MAY BE POOR, IT MAY BE FIGHTING … AND STILL ITS LEATHER COLOR GIVES YOU MORE PRIVILEGE THAN IT EVEN DOES.
"IF ALL LIVES MATTER WHY ARE BLACK PEOPLE KILLED FOR BEING BLACK? WHY ARE IMMIGRANTS PURSUED? WHY DO WHITE PEOPLE HAVE OPPORTUNITIES THAT PEOPLE OF OTHER RACES DO NOT HAVE?"
"THE Slogan of #blacklivesmatter DOES NOT MEAN OTHER LIVES NO. IT IS TO CALL ATTENTION TO THE FACT THAT THE SOCIETY THINKS CLEARLY BLACK LIVES !!!!!!!!!" ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! AND !!!!
"BLACK LIFE MATTERS. BLACK LIFE MATTERS. BLACK LIFE MATTERS. SAY AGAIN," he concluded, tagging his post #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.
Since posting her message on Instagram, she has gone viral, accumulating almost 6 million likes in just a few days. You can read Billie's full statement in the slide show below:
