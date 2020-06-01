Billie Eilish enraged by the All Lives Matter movement after the tragic death of George Floyd

Instagram

Condemning the slogan that opposed the Black Lives Matter movement, the murderer of & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; emphasizes that it is an unnecessary distraction from the real problem.

Billie eilish has criticized fans for promoting the slogan All Lives Matter amid protests following the death of African-American George Floyd.

The death of the Minnesota native at the hands of white police officers on Monday, May 25, has sparked a week of unrest across the United States, with activists demanding measures against police brutality and racism.

Taking on Instagram, the "Bad Guy" star joined people like Duck, Rihanna and others in condemning Floyd's death, before urging his followers not to repeat & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39 ;, a slogan adopted by those who oppose the anti-racism movement Black Lives Matter.

"I've been trying to take advantage of this week to find a way to tackle this gently," wrote Billie. "I have a huge platform and I try very hard to be respectful and take the time to think about what I say and how I say it … But, my goodness, I'm going to start talking."

"IF I LISTEN TO ANOTHER WHITE PERSON, SAY 'ALL THE SAME' ONE MORE F ** KING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F ** KING MIND (sic)," he continued. "WILL YOU CLOSE THE F ** K UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUP ???? NO ONE ELSE IS SAYING THAT YOUR LIFE DOESN'T MATTER. NOBODY SAYS THAT YOUR LIFE IS NOT HARD."

The 18-year-old singer went on to explain, "If all lives matter, why are blacks killed for being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are whites given opportunities that people of other races are not … ".

By insisting that the underlying problem is the "privilege of the white king **," Billie called All Lives Matter an unnecessary distraction from the real problem.

"If your friend cuts his arm, are you going to wait to give a bandage to all your friends first because all the arms matter (sic)? NO, you are going to help your friend because they ARE PAINFUL because they are needed because they ARE BLEEDING. Someone's house was on fire and someone is trapped in the house, are you going to make the fire department go to every house on the block first because all the houses matter? NO! BECAUSE THEY DON'T NEED KING THAT. "

The protests have also sparked Lady Gaga and Beyonce Knowles to talk. The "Poker Face" singer visited Instagram to express her frustration at the death of George Floyd.

"I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I am by the death of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in the country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt systems that support it." GaGa wrote. "The voices of the black community have been silenced for far too long, and that silence has proven deadly over and over again. And no matter what they do to protest, the leaders who are meant to protect them still have no compassion for them." Every day people in the United States are racist, that's a fact. "

She also targeted the American leader. Donald trumpHe added: "We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed. He occupies the most powerful position in the world and yet offers nothing more than ignorance and prejudice while continuing to take black lives."

"We have known he is a fool and a racist since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It is time for a change."

"We MUST show our love for the black community. As a privileged white woman, I take an oath to defend that. As a privileged community, we have not done enough to fight racism and defend the people who are being killed by it." .

Meanwhile, Beyonce posted an online video, demanding justice for George Floyd, who was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck during a street arrest until he passed out.

"We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight," says the singer. "We are broken and upset. We cannot normalize this pain. I am not just talking to people of color. If you are white, black, brown or something in-between, I am sure you feel desperate for the racism that is occurring in the United States in this moment ".

"No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look the other way. George is our entire family and humanity. He is our family because he is an American partner. He has There have been too many times that we have seen these violent and inconsequential murders. Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. "

Derek Chauvin, the policeman whose actions led to Floyd's death, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He and the other three officers involved in the arrest have been forcibly fired.