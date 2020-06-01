Bill O’Reilly returns to television as “No Spin News” on The First – OTT Up News Info

More than three years after Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News amid allegations of sexual harassment, No Spinster returns to television. The new OTT network The First will present its program starting tonight.

No Spin News, The show, which has been running on the O'Reilly website and on YouTube, will now air Monday through Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 PT on The First and repeat three hours later. That's the same slot where The O & # 39; Reilly factor broadcast on Fox News Channel.

"BillOReilly.com's success with millions of users will now accelerate with our partnership," O'Reilly said in the announcement. "The First will create and distribute desperately needed, corporate-free, honest news and commentary in the United States."

Since leaving Fox News in April; In 2017, after 21 years, O’Reilly, who was the most viewed host on cable news, has been fighting defamation lawsuits, threatening legal action, settling lawsuits and

UTA left him as a client in October 2017, as did his book agency, WME. Around that time, reports surfaced that he was heading to a concert with Sinclair Broadcasting, but the network said in November 2017 that it "had no interest in hiring O'Reilly."

The First broadcasts 45 hours a week of original content on its app, Pluto TV, Distro TV, and YouTube. Other personalities with online shows include Dana Loesch, Buck Sexton, Jesse Kelly and Mike Slater.