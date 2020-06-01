Beyonce: We need justice for George Floyd!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Beyonce has broadcast a video message to the public, declaring that we need justice for George Floyd.

"We are broken and upset," says Bey through her Instagram account. "We cannot normalize this pain. I am not just talking to people of color. If you are white, black, brown and anything else, I am sure you feel desperate about the racism that is happening in the United States right now."

