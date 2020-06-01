Beyonce: We need justice for George Floyd!

Beyonce has broadcast a video message to the public, declaring that we need justice for George Floyd.

"We are broken and upset," says Bey through her Instagram account. "We cannot normalize this pain. I am not just talking to people of color. If you are white, black, brown and anything else, I am sure you feel desperate about the racism that is happening in the United States right now."

She continued: "No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look the other way. George is our entire family and humanity. He is our family because he is a partner. American,quot;.

"There have been too many times that we have seen these violent and inconsequential killings," he said. "Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from being achieved."

Many celebrities have stepped forward to defend the mindless murder of black men and women across the county, including her husband Jay-Z.