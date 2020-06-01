Bay Area inmates suspected of homicide at Salinas Valley State Prison – Up News Info San Francisco

SOLEDAD (Up News Info SF) – The death of a 25-year-old state prison inmate over the weekend at the Salinas Valley State Prison was being investigated as a homicide and four Bay Area inmates were suspected of the murder in prison, authorities announced Monday.

State prison officials said correctional officers responded to a disturbance inside a Facility B general population housing unit around 12:34 p.m. on Sunday.

Elazer Black had collapsed on the ground and was bleeding from a chest wound. Four suspects were nearby and one of them, Lamar Shaw, had a weapon made by an inmate.

Shaw ignored correctional officers' orders to drop the weapon and was subdued by correctional officers using chemical agents. to quell the attack and retrieve Shaw's weapon. A second weapon manufactured by the inmate at the scene was also recovered.

An ambulance was called, but Black succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by EMS technicians at 1:09 p.m.

Black was admitted to a San Joaquin County State Prison on November 4, 2014, to serve 26 years for voluntary manslaughter.

Prison investigators said four inmates were considered suspects pending investigation. They are Lamar Shaw, Ronald Armstrong, Kevin Moore, and Asbury Rankins.

Shaw, 26, entered Alameda County on May 23, 2016 to fulfill the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and a 25-year improvement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing major bodily injury / death.

Armstrong, 30, entered Contra Costa County on August 2, 2012 to serve parole for attempted first-degree murder and car theft.

Moore, 34, entered Solano County on March 7, 2011 to fulfill the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and a 25-year improvement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing major bodily injury / death.

Rankins, 44, entered Alameda County on October 16, 2006 to serve 17 years for voluntary manslaughter and an improvement for the use of a firearm. He received an additional six-year sentence in June 2012 from Kings County for possession of a controlled substance in prison.

Authorities did not say whether the murder was believed to be gang related.