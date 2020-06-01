Barack Obama shares his thoughts on how young activists can keep the current movement alive

During a moment of fuss, our President Forever has sent a message to young activists on how to ensure that the current movement maintains its momentum. In an Instagram post, Barack Obama says his goal is "to make this moment a true turning point for change," for those who fight this good fight.

Obama describes a detailed plan, including resources, explaining how the people who go out represent a broader message than the riots, looting, and protests. He says this new generation of activists is fighting for unequal justice, and the responses stem from "frustration at the decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system in the United States."

He also noted that most of the people participating in these protests have been "peaceful, brave, responsible and inspiring."

President Obama continues, presenting the idea that protests and direct action are not the only way to bring about change in this country. He suggests that participating in the electoral process is another useful way to combat the injustices suffered by blacks.

"But eventually, aspirations have to translate into specific laws and institutional practices, and in democracy, that only happens when we elect government officials who respond to our demands."

In conclusion, President Obama encourages people to participate in so many ways to create change, as the only real way to effectively change the system is to educate ourselves about the system and how it works.

"So the bottom line is this: if we want to achieve real change, then the choice is not between protests and politics. We have to do both. We have to mobilize to raise awareness, and we have to organize and cast votes to make sure we choose to the candidates who will act in the reform ”.

